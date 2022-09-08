Left Menu

NATO allies condemn cyberattack on Albania

"We strongly condemn such malicious cyber activities designed to destabilise and harm the security of an ally, and disrupt the daily lives of citizens," the North Atlantic Council, grouping the representatives of NATO's 30 member states, said in a statement. "NATO and allies support Albania in strengthening its cyber defence capabilities to withstand and repel such malicious cyber activities in the future," it added.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-09-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 18:35 IST
NATO allies condemn cyberattack on Albania
  • Country:
  • Belgium

NATO allies on Thursday condemned a recent cyberattack against Albania that the governments in Washington and Tirana have blamed on Iran. Albania cut diplomatic relations with Iran on Wednesday, when Prime Minister Edi Rama accused the Islamic Republic of committing the July attack and gave its diplomats 24 hours to close the embassy and leave the country.

In a rare video address, Rama said the cyberattack had "threatened to paralyse public services, erase digital systems and hack into state records, steal government intranet electronic communication and stir chaos and insecurity in the country." Washington, Albania's closest ally, also blamed Iran and promised to "take further action to hold Iran accountable for actions that threaten the security of a U.S. ally."

Tehran condemned Tirana's decision to cut ties, describing the reasons for the move as baseless claims. "We strongly condemn such malicious cyber activities designed to destabilise and harm the security of an ally, and disrupt the daily lives of citizens," the North Atlantic Council, grouping the representatives of NATO's 30 member states, said in a statement.

"NATO and allies support Albania in strengthening its cyber defence capabilities to withstand and repel such malicious cyber activities in the future," it added. Relations between Iran and Albania have been tense since 2014, when Albania accepted some 3,000 members of the exiled opposition group People's Mujahideen Organization of Iran - also known by its Farsi name Mujahideen-e-Khalq - who have settled in a camp near Durres, the country's main port.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt
4
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022