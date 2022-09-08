ECB decision shows necessity of fighting inflation - German finance minister

The European Central Bank's interest rate hike has made clear that "we are economically in an extraordinarily challenging situation" and must be ready for the challenge of fighting inflation, said German Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

"The first priority is fighting inflation because otherwise it will wash away our economic foundation," Lindner told the Bundestag lower house of parliament on Thursday.

