Steve Bannon to be indicted in 'We Build the Wall' case
Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 19:09 IST
Steve Bannon, a onetime top strategist to former U.S. President Donald Trump, surrendered on Thursday to New York authorities to face state charges in a new indictment.
Bannon, 68, is expected to be indicted in connection with a fundraising drive, known as "We Build the Wall," to help build Trump's signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
He had been previously charged by federal prosecutors in connection with that drive, but was dismissed from that case after receiving a presidential pardon from Trump.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
