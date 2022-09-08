Blinken visit to Kyiv sends 'important signal' amid counter-offensive - Zelenskiy
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Kyiv on Thursday sent an important signal to Ukraine as it pressed a counter-offensive against Russia in the south and east.
"This is a very important signal that the United States is with us. For us this is a guarantee that we can return our territories and our land," Zelenskiy said in video comments circulated by the president's office.
