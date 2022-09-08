Left Menu

Blinken visit to Kyiv sends 'important signal' amid counter-offensive - Zelenskiy

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-09-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 19:37 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Kyiv on Thursday sent an important signal to Ukraine as it pressed a counter-offensive against Russia in the south and east.

"This is a very important signal that the United States is with us. For us this is a guarantee that we can return our territories and our land," Zelenskiy said in video comments circulated by the president's office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

