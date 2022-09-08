Congress leader Jai Prakash Agarwal appointed as party in-charge for Madhya Pradesh

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday appointed Jai Prakash Agarwal as the party in charge of Madhya Pradesh. Jai Prakash Agarwal will be replacing Mukul Wasnik, who had requested the party president to relieve him of the responsibility and said that he wanted to oversee other organisational matters.

Wasnik will, however, continue as an All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary. "Congress president has accepted the request of Mukul Wasnik to relieve him from his current responsibility as general secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh so that he can oversee other organisational matters," an official statement from the party said.

"Congress president has appointed Jai Prakash Agarwal as AICC in-charge of Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect," the statement read. The party appreciated Wasnik's contribution as the general secretary in charge for Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

