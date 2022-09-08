Russia says it 'won't close up' over EU visa restrictions
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-09-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 20:14 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia said on Thursday it will not close up to Europe in response to European Union curbs on visas for Russians, but that Moscow would take retaliatory action.
"The interests of us, of our people, will be taken into account in the first place when choosing retaliatory measures," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing. "The Russian Federation won't close itself up to the EU in response."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russians
- Europe
- Foreign Ministry
- Moscow
- European
- The Russian Federation
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-As Ukraine war drags on, Europe's economy succumbs to crisis
Miners drag European bourses lower as energy crisis looms
ANALYSIS-'New shock' for European markets as gas price spike fuels inflation fears
Putin says forest fires could worsen in European Russia, Far East
EUROPE GAS-Prices mostly rise on fresh U.S. LNG delay, higher demand