Russia says it 'won't close up' over EU visa restrictions

Russia said on Thursday it will not close up to Europe in response to European Union curbs on visas for Russians, but that Moscow would take retaliatory action.

"The interests of us, of our people, will be taken into account in the first place when choosing retaliatory measures," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing. "The Russian Federation won't close itself up to the EU in response."

