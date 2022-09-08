Steve Bannon indicted for money laundering, conspiracy in 'We Build the Wall' case
Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 20:19 IST
Steve Bannon, a onetime top strategist to former U.S. President Donald Trump, has been indicted in New York on six criminal charges related to Trump's effort to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
In an indictment made public on Thursday, Bannon was charged with two counts of money laundering, three counts of conspiracy and one count of scheming to defraud.
A co-defendant, WeBuildTheWall Inc, was charged in the indictment with the same six counts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- U.S.
- Steve Bannon
- New York
- Bannon
- Donald Trump
