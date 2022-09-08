Steve Bannon indicted for money laundering, conspiracy in 'We Build the Wall' case

Steve Bannon, a onetime top strategist to former U.S. President Donald Trump, has been indicted in New York on six criminal charges related to Trump's effort to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

In an indictment made public on Thursday, Bannon was charged with two counts of money laundering, three counts of conspiracy and one count of scheming to defraud.

A co-defendant, WeBuildTheWall Inc, was charged in the indictment with the same six counts.

