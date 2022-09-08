Left Menu

Steve Bannon indicted for money laundering, conspiracy in 'We Build the Wall' case

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 20:19 IST
Steve Bannon indicted for money laundering, conspiracy in 'We Build the Wall' case

Steve Bannon, a onetime top strategist to former U.S. President Donald Trump, has been indicted in New York on six criminal charges related to Trump's effort to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

In an indictment made public on Thursday, Bannon was charged with two counts of money laundering, three counts of conspiracy and one count of scheming to defraud.

A co-defendant, WeBuildTheWall Inc, was charged in the indictment with the same six counts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt
4
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022