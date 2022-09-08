NCW gives recommendations in Dumka case, says allegation regarding discrepancy in age of deceased to protect accused "not true"

National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday gave its recommendations in the Dumka case where a girl, student of class 12, was recently set ablaze. Two members of NCW's fact-finding teams gave their recommendations regarding the case.

In its report, the NCW said that the allegation regarding a discrepancy in the deceased's age to protect the accused was not true. "The allegation against police as reported in the media regarding a discrepancy in the age to protect the accused was found to be false," said the NCW.

NCW asked the Jharkhand government to create awareness for taking legal recourses to avoid unfortunate incidents. "Jharkhand Government may take steps to create awareness to take legal recourse and approach Police in matters which are less grievous to avoid unfortunate incidents in the future," the commission said in its report.

Notably, a Class 12 girl was set ablaze on August 23, following which she was admitted to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) where she succumbed to her burn injuries on August 28. The incident was followed by severe protests by the locals, after which Section 144 was imposed. Two accused identified as Shahrukh and Naeem alias Chhotu Khan were arrested.

The girl was set on fire for allegedly turning down a proposal after which petrol was poured on her and she was set ablaze. The accused had allegedly poured petrol on the woman through the window of her home when she was asleep and set her on fire. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of 10 member has been formed by Jharkhand Police to oversee the case. (ANI)

