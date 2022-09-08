U.S. sees no indication Ukraine grain deal falling apart -White House

The United States sees no indication that a U.N.-brokered Ukrainian grain export deal is unraveling, the White House said on Thursday, after President Vladimir Putin triggered fears that Russia could withdraw support.

"We see no indication that it's falling apart now and it is in fact having the intended effect," White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

