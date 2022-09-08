Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday declared a public emergency over buses of migrants sent by Republican governors from the U.S.-Mexico border states of Texas and Arizona. Texas has also sent migrants to New York City and Chicago.
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday declared a public emergency over buses of migrants sent by Republican governors from the U.S.-Mexico border states of Texas and Arizona. Bowser, a Democrat, issued an order that will allow her to create a new Office of Migrant Affairs to receive the arriving migrants and devote $10 million to launch the office and support organizations aiding the migrants.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent more than 7,600 migrants to Washington, D.C., since April in an effort to push responsibility for border crossers to Democrats, including U.S. President Joe Biden. Arizona as of mid-August had sent about 1,500. Texas has also sent migrants to New York City and Chicago.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ex-Republican Crist wins Democratic nod to oppose DeSantis for Florida governor
Ex-Republican Crist wins Democratic nod to oppose DeSantis for Florida governor
DeSantis in November showdown with ex-Republican Florida governor Crist
DeSantis to face November showdown against ex-Republican Florida governor Crist
New York City's latest viral sensation is a crème-filled circular croissant