Eight migrants die, 15 missing after boat sinks off Tunisia

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 08-09-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 21:41 IST
At least eight migrants died and another 15 were missing after a boat sank off Tunisia on Thursday, as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, State Monastir Radio said.

The coastguard rescued 14 migrants who had been on the overcrowded boat, which sank off Chebba town in Mahdia region.

