Separate authority for the management of Bengaluru traffic density: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that his government would bring a legislation to constitute a separate authority to manage Bengaluru's traffic density. "A decision has been made to constitute a separate authority to manage Bengaluru Traffic Density and a bill to this effect will be tabled in the coming session of the State Legislature," Bommai said.

He was talking to reporters after attending a meeting chaired by Union Surface Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Bommai said "The National Highways Authority of India, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) have been undertaking many works.

"Most of the problems will resolve if a comprehensive master plan is formulated. Along with this, Railways and metro will be made part of the authority for the traffic management in Bengaluru and the surrounding places," he added. A three-day 'Manthan' convention was started on Thursday to discuss the existing National Road Transport system under the chairmanship of Gadkari. Along with this, a meeting on Bengaluru Roads and traffic density were also held.

"The co-operation and coordination of the Government of India were sought regarding this. As several national highways pass through inside Bengaluru City the construction of road was very important to solve the problem of traffic density. Several issues were discussed in the meeting," he added. Bommai said that it has been planned to build a railway station at Byappanahalli by using the multi-purpose pillar construction technology that was useful for metro, flyover and road. The extent of land acquisition will be less if they use this new technology of a single pillar for a three-level transport system.

"A plan will be formulated after discussing it with international experts. The minister has promised to fill up the vacant place for linking inter and national highways where national highways pass through. Besides, STRR will be completed. Thinking is on having a small ring road in the middle of Ring Road," he further said. Many important decisions were taken in the meeting to reduce traffic density in Bengaluru with the use of modern technology. Problems of connecting roads to Bengaluru and of Pune-Bengaluru National Highways were also discussed. The secretary of the Union Ministry of Highways was asked to address this issue immediately.

The CM also said that the works on Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway must speed up but now problems with the stormwater drain system have surfaced. "The Union Minister has issued directions to go for a new UGD system on places where rainwater collects and where all it may accumulate. Since it was a technology project the minister has promised to get it done in the coming days. The STRR Pune-Bengaluru Highway will pass through Chennai Highway near Tamil Nadu and come back. It was possible to provide direct connectivity for 40 km to 50 km. Gadkari has promised to examine to adopt this new point," the official statement said on Thursday.

"The union minister has responded positively to a letter for regular works under Central Road Fund, funds connected with it and also the announcement of additional highways. He has promised of discussing tomorrow on what can be done immediately? How all agencies and authorities of government can work? The role of the Union Government in this. The discussions were productive and solutions are discussed for various issues," the statement read. The CM said that Hubballi-Dharwad bypass construction has been handed over to a private company and the tender process is over. The work will start in the next 2-3 months.

"It will be constructed on the existing Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway. The authority would fix entry and exit points as per the requests of villagers. We mainly discussed national highways in the state, and from Shiradi Ghat to all important highways and improved traffic density in Bengaluru. There will be a separate meeting on Bengaluru," Bommai added. (ANI)

