Britain's Queen Elizabeth is dead - Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. Her eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 23:03 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

