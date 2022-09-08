TEXT-Buckingham Palace statement on death of Queen Elizabeth
Britain's Queen Elizabeth died aged 96 on Thursday. Here is the full statement released by Buckingham Palace: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 23:10 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's Queen Elizabeth died aged 96 on Thursday. Here is the full statement released by Buckingham Palace:
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- London
- The Queen
- Queen Elizabeth
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain's former Myanmar envoy detained in Yangon -sources
Britain's former Myanmar envoy detained in Yangon-sources
Britain to support rebuilding of Ukrainian transport network
Britain's former Myanmar envoy detained in Yangon-sources
UPDATE 3-Britain's former Myanmar envoy detained in Yangon-sources