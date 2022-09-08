Israeli PM Lapid sends condolences upon Queen Elizabeth's death
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed his condolences upon the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday.
"On behalf of the Government and people of Israel, I send my condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She leaves behind an unparalleled legacy of leadership and service. May her memory be for a blessing," Lapid said on Twitter.
