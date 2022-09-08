'Shramev Jayate' is becoming mantra for nation: PM Modi

Highlighting India's resolve to development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said "Shramev Jayate" is becoming a mantra for the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Kartavya Path' at India Gate on Thursday. He said 'Kartavya Path' symbolises a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power, to Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment. He also unveiled the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that in the time of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav the nation felt a new inspiration and energy today. "Today, we are filling the picture of tomorrow with new colours, leaving behind the past. Today this new aura is visible everywhere, it is the aura of confidence of New India", he said. He continued "Kingsway (Rajpath), the symbol of slavery, has become a matter of history from today and has been erased forever. Today a new history has been created in the form of 'Kartavya Path'. I congratulate all the countrymen for their freedom from yet another identity of slavery, in this Amrit Kaal of independence."

The Prime Minister emphasized that the Kartavya Path is not just a road of bricks and stones but a living example of India's democratic past and all-time ideals. The Prime Minister highlighted that on the contrary, the Rajpath was for the British Raj who considered the people of India as slaves. He stressed that the emotion and structure of the Rajpath were a symbol of slavery, but today with the change in architecture, its spirit is also transformed. This Kartavya Path stretching from the National War Memorial to Rashtrapati Bhawan will be vibrant with a sense of duty, he added.

The Prime Minister expressed special gratitude toward the workers and the labourers not just for the physical contribution to the redevelopment of Kartavya Path but also for the height of their labour which is a living and breathing example of Kartavya toward the nation. Talking about his meeting with the workers, PM Modi praised the dream of the nation's glory that they carry in their hearts. The workers of Central Vista redevelopment project and their families will be Prime Minister's special guests on the next Republic Day Parade. He expressed happiness that today there is a tradition of respect for Shram (labour) and Shramjeevi (workers) in the country.

"With sensitivity in policies, there is sensitivity in decisions and 'Shramev Jayate' is becoming a mantra for the nation," he said. He recalled instances of interactions with workers in Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Vikrant, and Prayagraj Kumbh. Workers working on the new Parliament Building will get a place of honour in one of the galleries, he informed.

The Prime Minister said that India of today is working on cultural infrastructure along with physical, digital, and transport infrastructure. For Social infrastructure, he gave examples of new AIIMS and medical colleges, IITs, water connections, and Amrit Sarovars. He said rural roads and the record number of modern expressways, railways and metro networks, and new airports are expanding transport infrastructure in an unprecedented manner. Optical fiber to panchayats and records of digital payments have made India's digital infrastructure a topic of global appreciation.

Talking about cultural infrastructure, PM Modi said that it does not mean just the infrastructure associated with the places of faith but also includes infrastructure related to our history, our national heroes and our national heritage. He said that the development of such sites is also taking place with equal urgency. "Be it Sardar Patel's Statue of Unity or a museum dedicated to tribal freedom fighters, PM Museum or Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial, National War Memorial or National Police Memorial, these are examples of cultural infrastructure", the Prime Minister said .

PM Modi stressed that an aspirational India can make rapid progress only by giving impetus to social infrastructure, transport infrastructure, digital infrastructure and cultural infrastructure as a whole. "I am happy that today, the country is getting another great example of cultural infrastructure in the form of Kartavya Path", the Prime Minister added. (ANI)

