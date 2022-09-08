Left Menu

British PM Truss: 'God save the King'

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2022 23:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 23:49 IST
British PM Truss: 'God save the King'
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Liz Truss paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, while offering support and loyalty to the nation's new monarch Charles.

"We usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country, exactly as her Majesty would have wished by saying the words God save the King," she said outside her Downing Street office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; China's Chengdu city extends COVID lockdown in most of its districts and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global
4
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022