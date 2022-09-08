British PM Truss: 'God save the King'

British Prime Minister Liz Truss paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, while offering support and loyalty to the nation's new monarch Charles.

"We usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country, exactly as her Majesty would have wished by saying the words God save the King," she said outside her Downing Street office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)