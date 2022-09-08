British PM Truss: 'God save the King'
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2022 23:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 23:49 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Liz Truss paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, while offering support and loyalty to the nation's new monarch Charles.
"We usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country, exactly as her Majesty would have wished by saying the words God save the King," she said outside her Downing Street office.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Charles
- Majesty
- Liz Truss
- Queen Elizabeth
Advertisement
ALSO READ
British Open champion Smith set to play 2 Australian events
British pubs, farms raise alarm over latest CO2 production halt
Looks aren't everything - British supermarkets to stock misshapen fruit amid drought
Former British ambassador to Myanmar reportedly detained
British Indian peer joins new UK-India airline Hans Airways board