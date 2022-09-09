Steve Bannon pleads not guilty in border wall scheme -- court hearing
Reuters | New York | Updated: 09-09-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 00:02 IST
- Country:
- United States
Steve Bannon, the longtime ally and onetime top strategist to former U.S. President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to criminal charges for having allegedly deceived donors to an effort to help Trump build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Bannon, through his lawyer, entered the plea in a New York state court in Manhattan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manhattan
- U.S.
- Steve Bannon
- New York
- Donald Trump
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. judge blocks Idaho abortion ban in emergencies; Texas restrictions allowed
U.S. service member lightly wounded in new Syria attack, military says
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets gain, investors anxious for U.S. rate hike clues
U.S. judge blocks Idaho abortion ban in emergencies; Texas restrictions allowed
S.Korea seeks cooperation with EU over U.S. Inflation Reduction Act