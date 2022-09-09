Former PM Blair calls Queen Elizabeth Britain's matriarch
Reuters | London | Updated: 09-09-2022 00:23 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 00:20 IST
Queen Elizabeth brought the country together more than any other and personified everything that made people proud to be British, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said on Thursday.
"We have lost not just our monarch but the matriarch of our nation, the figure who more than any other brought our country together, kept us in touch with our better nature, personified everything which makes us proud to be British," Blair said.
"We will mourn her. We will miss her."
