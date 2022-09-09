U.S. issues Iran-related sanctions - Treasury website
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2022 00:42 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 00:42 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States is imposing sanctions on four companies and one individual from Iran, the Treasury Department said on its website on Thursday.
One of the companies, Safiran Airport Services, has been sanctioned in relation to a U.S. executive order prohibiting certain transactions with Russia, the Treasury Department's website showed without elaborating.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Treasury Department's
- Iran
- The United States
- Russia
- Treasury Department
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. judge blocks Idaho abortion ban in emergencies; Texas restrictions allowed
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets gain, investors anxious for U.S. rate hike clues
U.S. judge blocks Idaho abortion ban in emergencies; Texas restrictions allowed
U.S. service member lightly wounded in new Syria attack, military says
S.Korea seeks cooperation with EU over U.S. Inflation Reduction Act