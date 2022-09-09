Left Menu

South Carolina Senate moves to tighten abortion ban blocked by court

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2022 06:08 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 06:08 IST
South Carolina Senate moves to tighten abortion ban blocked by court

The South Carolina Senate on Thursday night approved a bill tightening an abortion ban that is currently blocked by the state's highest court, following two days of fierce debate between a clique of extreme anti-abortion Republicans and more moderate lawmakers from both parties.

Republican backers of the bill pared it down after it became clear they lacked the Senate votes to approve a total abortion ban.

The version approved on Thursday further restricts a state law banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, which the state's Supreme Court blocked in August following a challenge by abortion providers, saying it could conflict with the state's constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; China's Chengdu city extends COVID lockdown in most of its districts and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022