Assam Police seizes fake currency note-making machines, nabs 4 persons in two separate operations

Assam Police on Thursday seized two fake Indian currency notes making machines, and fake currency notes, and arrested four persons in two separate operations in Nagaon and Hojai districts.

Assam Police on Thursday seized two fake Indian currency notes making machines, and fake currency notes, and arrested four persons in two separate operations in Nagaon and Hojai districts. Based on secret information, a police team of Kachua police station in Nagaon district launched an operation in the Kachua area.

During the operation, police recovered and seized one FICN-making machine, 103 numbers FICN of Rs 500 denomination, 6 numbers Rs 500 notes, one bundle of A4 size paper, one motorcycle, and three mobile phone handsets from the area. Police also arrested three persons identified as Jalal Uddin (35 years old) hailing from Hatikhuti, Kachua, R. Vanlalruati (42 years old) and Zoramchhani (40 years old), both from Ramhlum, Vengthar II, Aizawl of Mizoram.

On the other hand, police on Thursday arrested a person along with fake currency notes in the Doboka Mikirati area in the Hojai district. The arrested person was identified as Abdul Jalil.

A police Sub-Inspector said that based on secret information they had launched the operation and apprehended a person. "We received information that a person will do a deal of fake currency notes and we sent some police personnel in civil dresses to the man as a customer. Later we apprehended the person and recovered fake currency notes, one fake currency notes-making machine in possession of him," the police officer said. (ANI)

