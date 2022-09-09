Left Menu

Order of succession after Charles becomes king

Prince William, the eldest son of Charles and the late Princess Diana. Prince Harry, the younger son of Charles and Diana. 9. Princess Beatrice, elder daughter of Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson. Princess Eugenie, Andrew and Fergusons younger daughter.12. Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Edward and Sophies daughter.

PTI | London | Updated: 09-09-2022 07:40 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 07:40 IST
Order of succession after Charles becomes king
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

As Prince Charles becomes king, the order of succession for Britain's monarchy is as follows: 1. Prince William, the eldest son of Charles and the late Princess Diana. He is married to Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. Their three children follow him in the line of succession. 2. Prince George of Cambridge, born in July 2013. 3. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, born in May 2015. 4. Prince Louis of Cambridge, born in April 2018.

5. Prince Harry, the younger son of Charles and Diana. 6. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, born to Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in May 2019.

7. Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, born in June 2021.

8. Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's second-eldest son. 9. Princess Beatrice, elder daughter of Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson. 10. Sienna Elizabeth, daughter of Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, born in September 2021.

11. Princess Eugenie, Andrew and Ferguson's younger daughter.

12. August Brooksbank, born to Eugenie and James Brooksbank in February 2021.

13. Prince Edward, the queen and Philip's youngest child. 14. James, Viscount Severn, the younger child of Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex. 15. Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Edward and Sophie's daughter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; China's Chengdu city extends COVID lockdown in most of its districts and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022