U.S. Coast Guard probes natgas pipeline explosion at Lake Lery, Louisiana
Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2022 08:24 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 08:24 IST
The U.S. Coast Guard said on Thursday that it is responding to a natural gas pipeline explosion at Lake Lery, Louisiana, and there has been no reports of injuries, casualties or pollution at this time.
The Coast Guard received report of a large fire at Lake Lery, it said in a release.
"The pipeline has been secured. The cause of the incident remains under investigation."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
