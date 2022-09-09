U.S. Coast Guard probes natgas pipeline explosion at Lake Lery, Louisiana

The U.S. Coast Guard said on Thursday that it is responding to a natural gas pipeline explosion at Lake Lery, Louisiana, and there has been no reports of injuries, casualties or pollution at this time.

The Coast Guard received report of a large fire at Lake Lery, it said in a release.

"The pipeline has been secured. The cause of the incident remains under investigation."

