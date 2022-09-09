Left Menu

Restrictions under section 144 of CrPC imposed in J-K's Rajouri town

We inform people that restrictions under section 144 of the CrPc have been imposed in Rajouri town. Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure prohibits the assembly of four or more people.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-09-2022 09:24 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 09:24 IST
Restrictions under section 144 of CrPC imposed in J-K's Rajouri town
  • Country:
  • India

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri town on Friday announced restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC in the area and advised people to stay indoors.

The restrictions were imposed on orders of District Magistrate Vikas Kundal, officials said.

Official sources said the move was a precautionary measure taken in the wake of a land dispute between two groups of people.

Residents of the area were made aware of it using speakers mounted on police vehicles. ''We inform people that restrictions under section 144 of the CrPc have been imposed in Rajouri town. People are advised to remain indoors,'' the message said.

Barbed wires have also been placed in some sensitive areas to prevent movement of people, besides deployment of additional police forces. Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure prohibits the assembly of four or more people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; China's Chengdu city extends COVID lockdown in most of its districts and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022