U.S. Coast Guard probes natgas pipeline explosion at Lake Lery, Louisiana

The U.S. Coast Guard said on Thursday that it was responding to a natural gas pipeline explosion at Lake Lery, Louisiana, and there have been no reports of injuries, casualties or pollution at this time. The Coast Guard received a report of a large fire at Lake Lery, it said in a release.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 09:39 IST
The Coast Guard received a report of a large fire at Lake Lery, it said in a release. "The pipeline has been secured. The cause of the incident remains under investigation."

A spokesperson at the Louisiana department of natural resources said in an email, "it appeared to be an interstate line," adding High Point Gas Transmission, LLC, was the operator of the pipeline.

