Govt's response to first infrastructure strategy tabled

The Government has tabled its response to Te Waihanga/New Zealand Infrastructure Commission's first infrastructure strategy.

Published in June, Rautaki Hanganga o Aotearoa – New Zealand Infrastructure Strategy 2022–2052 set out the infrastructure challenges and opportunities facing New Zealand over the next 30 years.

"A system that provides quality infrastructure assets and services is vital to address the long-term issues that will shape our future, including climate change, housing affordability, productivity, and child poverty," Grant Robertson said.

"This Government has already shown its commitment to address New Zealand's infrastructure challenges. We have committed to a further $61.9 billion of infrastructure investment over the next five years.

"We will continue to focus our infrastructure investment on projects that support our priority areas, maintain essential services, and provide the greatest value in improving New Zealanders' wellbeing.

"In the document tabled today the Government works through in detail each of the 68 recommendations in the report and our response to them.

"In many cases the strategy highlights work that is already underway. In others it asks us to go further. The next step will be a detailed Action Plan and Reporting Programme that all stakeholders will be able to use to monitor our progress on implementation.

"The infrastructure strategy is a blueprint for a new and exciting programme of infrastructure work. We look forward to putting it into action with all who are interested in helping build the future shape of our nation," Grant Robertson said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)