IAF Chief emphasises on measures to enhance operational readiness

Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Thursday emphasised the need for critical analysis and measures to enhance operational preparedness.

ANI | Shillong (Meghalaya) | Updated: 09-09-2022 10:13 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 10:10 IST
Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari addressed Eastern Air Command's Commanders' Conference.. Image Credit: ANI
Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Thursday emphasised the need for critical analysis and measures to enhance operational preparedness. He said this while addressing the Eastern Air Command's Commanders' Conference being held from September 7 to 9.

"In his address to the Commanders, Air Chief Marshal emphasised the need for critical analysis and measures to enhance Operational preparedness," Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a statement. He apprised the Commanders of the current security scenario, geopolitical situation and the role of IAF in dealing with various contingencies," IAF said.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari highlighted the need for maintaining high operational readiness round the clock and retaining focus on capability enhancement. The Chief of the Air Staff also awarded trophies to Stations for achieving excellence in the fields of Operations, Maintenance and Administration.

Chief Marshal Chaudhari was received by Eastern Air Command's Commanding in Chief Air Marshal D K Patnaik on his arrival in Shillong. He is on a three-day visit to the Eastern Air Command (EAC) headquarters at Shillong for the annual EAC Commanders' Conference.

"Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) visited Headquarters Eastern Air Command (EAC) at Shillong from 07 to 09 September 2022 for the annual EAC Commanders' Conference," IAF said. Earlier on Wednesday, the Air Chief Marshal had called on Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Delighted to interact with Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari. Discussed various issues related to national security, especially in NE. Extended my gratitude on behalf of the people of Assam towards IAF for selflessly serving the country," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

