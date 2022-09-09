Turkey's Erdogan says senior Islamic State figure captured - Anadolu
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish police captured senior Islamic State figure Bashar Hattab Ghazal Al Sumaidai, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted by state-owned Anadolu news agency as saying.
The militant, code-named Abu Zeyd, was captured in Turkey in an operation carried out by police and Turkey's intelligence agency, Erdogan told journalists on his return from a trip to the Balkans on Thursday, Anadolu said.
He was quoted as saying the militant was transferred to judicial authorities in Turkey after interrogation by police and intelligence personnel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Turkish singer Gulsen arrested after religious schools quip -media
Turkish singer Gulsen arrested after religious schools quip -media
Turkish pop star jailed over joke about religious schools
Turkish pop star's arrest over religious schools quip stirs fierce criticism
Turkey, Finland and Sweden officials meet to discuss Turkish concerns