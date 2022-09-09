Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan says senior Islamic State figure captured - Anadolu

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 09-09-2022 10:19 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 10:17 IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Turkish police captured senior Islamic State figure Bashar Hattab Ghazal Al Sumaidai, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted by state-owned Anadolu news agency as saying.

The militant, code-named Abu Zeyd, was captured in Turkey in an operation carried out by police and Turkey's intelligence agency, Erdogan told journalists on his return from a trip to the Balkans on Thursday, Anadolu said.

He was quoted as saying the militant was transferred to judicial authorities in Turkey after interrogation by police and intelligence personnel.

