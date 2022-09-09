Chhattisgarh: Tribal woman injured in blast of pressure IED planted by Naxalites, hospitalised

A woman was injured after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) allegedly planted by Naxalites went off in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the victim, identified as Rambai Kaka, a native of Nellakanker village under Usoor police station limits, was passing through a dirt track on foot between Bhusapur and Galgam villages, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.

The woman inadvertently set foot on the pressure IED, which exploded causing splinter injuries on parts of her body and eyes, he said.

She was shifted to the Bijapur district hospital in the night and later referred to Jagdalpur for further treatment, he said.

Naxalites often plant IEDs on dirt tracks to target security personnel who use such routes during anti-naxalite operations inside forests. Civilians and cattle have fallen prey to such traps laid by naxalites in the past in Bastar region, police said.

