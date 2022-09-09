Three college students killed as van plunges into well

Three college students were killed when the van in which they were travelling fell into a 120-feet deep well in the city outskirts in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The well, in a farmland at Thondamuthur had more than 80 feet water and the students could not come out of the van and drowned, the police said.

A 18-year old student, who was driving the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner and lost control, sustained injuries, they said.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel used a crane to retrieve one of the bodies from the vehicle. Efforts were on to fish out the remaining bodies and the vehicle, they said.

Reports suggested that the students were returning to the city after celebrating Onam festival overnight at a club, police said.

A case has been registered and further investigations on.

