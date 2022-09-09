Polish Prime Minister to visit Kyiv on Friday, says govt spokesman
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 09-09-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 11:34 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will visit Kyiv on Friday, government spokesman Piotr Muller told private broadcaster Polsat News.
"There will be a series of several meetings, important things that we will discuss in connection with the geopolitical situation, also the energy market, energy and military security", Muller said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kyiv
- Muller
- Polish
- Mateusz Morawiecki
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Russian attack kills 22 civilians on Ukraine's Independence Day, Kyiv officials say
WRAPUP 3-Russian attack kills 22 civilians on Ukraine's Independence Day, Kyiv officials say
WRAPUP 3-Russian attack kills 22 civilians on Ukraine's Independence Day, Kyiv officials say
WRAPUP 2-Russian attack kills 22 civilians on Ukraine's Independence Day, Kyiv officials say
WRAPUP 4-Russian attack kills 25 civilians on Ukraine's Independence Day, Kyiv says