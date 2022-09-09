Polish Prime Minister to visit Kyiv on Friday, says govt spokesman

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will visit Kyiv on Friday, government spokesman Piotr Muller told private broadcaster Polsat News.

"There will be a series of several meetings, important things that we will discuss in connection with the geopolitical situation, also the energy market, energy and military security", Muller said.

