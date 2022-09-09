Left Menu

Main accused in murder of two Kolkata teens held

The prime suspect in the murder of two 17-year-old boys from Kolkata was arrested in West Bengals Howrah district on Friday morning, police said. Satyendra Choudhury, the alleged mastermind in the twin murder case, was apprehended by a special team from Howrah railway station, a senior officer of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-09-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 11:48 IST
Main accused in murder of two Kolkata teens held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The prime suspect in the murder of two 17-year-old boys from Kolkata was arrested in West Bengal's Howrah district on Friday morning, police said. Satyendra Choudhury, the alleged mastermind in the twin murder case, was apprehended by a special team from Howrah railway station, a senior officer of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate said. The prime suspect in the case was arrested at a time when he was trying to escape from here, he said. Four alleged accomplices of Choudhury were earlier held in connection with the incident.

The bodies of two boys were found at a morgue in Basirhat on September 6, almost a fortnight after they went missing. The police later said that the duo was strangled to death.

Local police in the Malancha area of North 24 Parganas district had spotted the bodies on Basanti Highway and taken them to the morgue. The West Bengal government had on Wednesday suspended the inspector in charge and another officer of the Baguiati Police Station, where a missing complaint was lodged by the parents of the boys.

The case was handed over to the state CID from Baguiati PS under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, the officer said.

Both the Criminal Investigation Department and the Bidhannagar police were on trail of the main accused who had allegedly taken away the two boys from Baguiati on the pretext of helping them buy a second-hand bike on August 22 and two days later, demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore.

The ransom demand was made after the killing of the two boys in a car, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; China's Chengdu city extends COVID lockdown in most of its districts and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022