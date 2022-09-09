SC partly stays ongoing demolition of restaurant at Anjuna in North Goa

Left Menu

Its owner Edwin Nunes was among five persons arrested in the Phogat death case and he was later granted bail.The action against the restaurant was initiated after its owner failed to get any respite from the National Green Tribunal NGT against the 2016 demolition order of the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority GCZMA.The case was heard on September 6 by the NGT bench chaired by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel.

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the demolition of a portion of a restaurant at Anjuna in North Goa, which was in the news recently following the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat.

The stay order pertained to the demolition of structures situated on a particular survey number only.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit made it clear that unauthorized constructions situated on land other than the specified survey number may be demolished.

Passing an urgent order, the bench asked the counsel for the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority to convey the order to the authorities instantly for compliance.

The bench asked the restaurant and bar owner of 'Curlies to suspend commercial activities for the time being. The Goa government on Friday morning began demolishing the restaurant for alleged violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. Phogat was found partying at the outlet hours before her death. Its owner Edwin Nunes was among five persons arrested in the Phogat death case and he was later granted bail.

The action against the restaurant was initiated after its owner failed to get any respite from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the 2016 demolition order of the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA).

The case was heard on September 6 by the NGT bench chaired by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel. The bench had upheld the order of GCZMA disposing of the petition filed by the restaurant management.

On Thursday, the district administration issued a notice asking its demolition squad to raze the structure on Friday.

