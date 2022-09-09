ECB's Villeroy: French banks must keep sufficient capital in reserve
French ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday that it was important that French banks keep sufficient capital in reserve.
Villeroy made the comments to BFM business radio.
