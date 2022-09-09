Left Menu

SC issues notice to UP govt on minor boy's plea seeking permission to donate part of liver

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea of a 17-year-old boy who sought permission to donate a part of his liver to his father.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 12:43 IST
The Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea of a 17-year-old boy who sought permission to donate a part of his liver to his father. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit has sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government's health department on the plea and asked its Registry to communicate the court's order to State's standing counsel and Health Secretary, Lucknow.

According to the plea, the boy's father is in critical condition and needed his liver transplanted, for which he sought permission from the top court. The apex court in its order has asked the state's health department to remain present before it on Monday, September 12.

It has also asked to conduct preliminary tests of the minor to see if the donation can be done. The Indian law allows for living organ donation by minors in India under exceptional circumstances only.

The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Rules 2014 states that living organ or tissue donation by minors shall not be permitted apart from 'exceptional grounds' to be recorded in detail with justifications and prior approval of the appropriate authority and the State government concerned. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

