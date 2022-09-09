Left Menu

Sheriff: 2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Georgia

The two suspected perpetrators were being held at the Cobb County Police Department for questioning, Owens said.He said the deputies had been serving a warrant for failure to appear by theft of deception.WSB-TV reported that people in the neighbourhood reported hearing several gunshots and then seeing law enforcement officers swarm the area.Owens said the two deputies who were killed had been with his department for more than five years.The sheriffs office said more information would be released later.Sprawling Cobb County with more than 760,000 people is just northwest of Atlanta and one of Georgias most populous counties.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 09-09-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 13:08 IST
Sheriff: 2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Georgia
  • Country:
  • United States

Two deputies were killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a suburb near Atlanta and two suspects were in custody, authorities said.

The sheriff's office in Cobb County tweeted initially that two deputies had “died in the line of duty'' and that a SWAT team and other law enforcement officers remained at the scene where a suspect was barricaded. It wasn't immediately clear how it was resolved.

Sheriff Craig D Owens later said the deputies had gotten out of their cars and were talking to the suspects when shots rang out, WSB-TV reported. The two suspected perpetrators were being held at the Cobb County Police Department for questioning, Owens said.

He said the deputies had been serving a warrant for failure to appear by theft of deception.

WSB-TV reported that people in the neighbourhood reported hearing several gunshots and then seeing law enforcement officers swarm the area.

Owens said the two deputies who were killed had been with his department for more than five years.

The sheriff's office said more information would be released later.

Sprawling Cobb County with more than 760,000 people is just northwest of Atlanta and one of Georgia's most populous counties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022