BJP should focus on improving condition of government-aided madrassas, schools: Mayawati

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati, on Friday, lambasted the Bhartiya Janta Party over its order to survey the unrecognized Madrassas in Uttar Pradesh. "Complaints of Muslim society being exploited, neglected and riot-victimized, etc. have been common in Congress times, yet after coming to power by doing narrow politics in the name of 'appeasement' by BJP, now they are being oppressed and there is (Muslim teasing). The game continues uninterrupted, which is very sad and condemnable.", Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

The government should focus on improving the condition of government-aided madrassas and government schools. The BSP chief tweeted, "In this sequence, now the BJP government has a sharp eye on madrasas in UP. In the name of the madrassa survey, efforts to intervene in private madrassas running on community donations are also unfair, while the government should focus on improving the condition of government-aided madrassas and government schools".

The Uttar Pradesh government on September 1 declared to conduct a survey in unrecognised madrassas to ascertain information on the number of students, teachers, curriculum, and its affiliation with any non-government organization. An executive order to transfer the teaching and non-teaching staff of aided madrassas with the consent of the managers of the madrassas concerned along with the approval of the Registrar, UP Madarsa Education Council.

Another reason why the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Government of India (GoI) has taken a decision to conduct a survey of unrecognized Madrassas is to ensure the basic facilities of the students of Madrassas. Danish Azad Ansari Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Waqf Department has informed that the order also holds to give maternity leave and child care leave to women employees working in madrasas in the light of the rules applicable in the Department of Secondary Education and Basic Education.

CM Yogi Adityanath's government taking a fully active approach regarding the education system in madrassas as all the District Magistrates (DMs) have been issued instructions regarding the survey. Meanwhile, on September 6, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, a leading body of Islamic scholars held a meeting where it decided to back the Yogi Adityanath government's decision to survey unrecognized madrasas in Uttar Pradesh, but not with force.

Expressing concerns over the actions taken against madrasas in Assam, Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani said, "You saw what happened in Assam. It is illegal if that method is taken up. We will send an application to concerned authorities, seeking time to meet them". The Assam government had demolished a Madarsa alleged to be involved in anti-national activities after it was found to be on government land in the Barpeta area.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner said that the place is involved in anti-national activities and Jihadi outfits. Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani (National President, Jamiat Ulama-E-Hind) in a press conference, had said, "Today madrasas are not looked at in a good way. I appeal to the government to understand us. We will always follow our duty. We are always ready to talk but not with force. We should be given time and we are ready to meet with the concerned authorities."

Moreover, it has been ordered that in case of a disputed management committee or in case of the death of any employee in an aided Madrassas, a post-facto approval for appointment by the principal Madrassas and District Minority Welfare Officer in the dependent quota of the deceased and the existence of a valid management committee has to be sought. (ANI)

