Infant found abandoned near Thumpoly beach

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An infant was found abandoned on Friday morning at Thumpoly beach near here, police said.

Police said they were informed about the child at around 9.30 AM by locals.

''It seems the scrap collectors found the baby from a bush in a property near the beach. The locals informed us,'' police told PTI.

The child has been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Police said the health condition of the child was stable.

A probe has been launched to find who had abandoned the child, police added.

