SC grants bail to journalist Siddique Kappan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 13:41 IST
Supreme Court (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested in October 2020 while on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh where a Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gang-raped.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit directed Kappan to remain in Delhi for the next six weeks after the release from an Uttar Pradesh prison.

The bench imposed certain conditions on him including asking him to surrender his passport and report to the police station on every Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

