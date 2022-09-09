India says disengagement along disputed area with China to be completed by Sept. 12
India's foreign ministry said on Friday that disengagement along a disputed border area with China will be completed by Sept. 12.
Both countries began disengaging from the Gogra-Hot Springs border area in the western Himalayas on Thursday, over two years after clashes at the frontier strained diplomatic ties.
