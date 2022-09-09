Left Menu

India, China to complete disengagement in Gogra-Hotsprings by Sep 12: MEA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 14:24 IST
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

India and China will complete the disengagement process in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh by September 12, the External Affairs Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry's comment came a day after the Indian and Chinese armies announced that they have begun to disengage from the Gogra-Hotsprings Patrolling Point 15, where the two sides have been locked in a standoff for over two years.

The two sides have also agreed to take the talks forward and resolve remaining issues and restore peace and tranquility along LAC in India-China border areas, the MEA said.

''It has been agreed that all temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides will be dismantled and mutually verified. The landforms in the area will be restored to the pre-standoff period by both sides,'' External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in response to queries on the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

