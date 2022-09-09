India says disengagement along disputed area with China to be completed by Sept. 12
India's foreign ministry said on Friday that disengagement along a disputed border area with China will be completed by Sept. 12. Both countries began disengaging from the Gogra-Hot Springs border area in the western Himalayas on Thursday, over two years after clashes at the frontier strained diplomatic ties.
- Country:
- India
India's foreign ministry said on Friday that disengagement along a disputed border area with China will be completed by Sept. 12.
Both countries began disengaging from the Gogra-Hot Springs border area in the western Himalayas on Thursday, over two years after clashes at the frontier strained diplomatic ties. The disengagement comes ahead of a meeting in Uzbekistan next week that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to attend.
"The eyeball-to-eyeball contact has ended," an Indian defence source said on Thursday, although both countries still had thousands of soldiers lined up along the de factor border, known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC). India and China share an undemarcated 3,800 km-long (2,360 mile-long) border, where their troops previously adhered to long-standing protocols to avoid the use of any firearms.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinese
- Himalayas
- Narendra Modi
- Uzbekistan
- India
- Xi Jinping
- Indian
- China
ALSO READ
Pak calls India's action over missile incident 'inadequate', redemands joint probe
UNSC meet on Ukraine conflict: India to dispatch 12th consignment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine
US sees India as its indispensable partner: White House
Canada: Indian students face visa delays, govt urges Canadian authorities to expedite process
Toilet Break and A Trial: Mukesh's journey from 'khep' to India A