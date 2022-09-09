Left Menu

Russia is preventing access to Ukraine war prisoners, UN says

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 09-09-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 14:37 IST
Russia is preventing access to Ukraine war prisoners, UN says
Matilda Bogner Image Credit: Twitter(@UNGeneva)
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The head of the U.N. human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine said on Friday that Russia is not allowing access to prisoners of war, voicing concern amid evidence that some have been subject to torture and ill-treatment. "The Russian Federation has not provided access to prisoners of war held on its territory or in territory under its occupation...," Matilda Bogner told a Geneva press briefing.

"This is all the more worrying since we have documented that prisoners of war in the power of the Russian Federation and held by the Russian Federation's armed forces or by affiliated armed groups have suffered torture and ill-treatment." Russia denies torture or other forms of maltreatment of POWs. It says its forces in Ukraine are engaged in a "special military operation" to disarm the country and remove far-right nationalists it deems a threat to Russia's own security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022