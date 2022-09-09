Russian strike hits hospital, casualties feared - Ukraine
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 09-09-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 14:37 IST
A Russian air strike hit a hospital in Ukraine's northeastern region of Sumy on Friday morning, destroying the building and causing casualties, the region's governor said.
The official, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, said the hospital was in the Velyka Pysarivka district, which borders Russia. Moscow denies targeting civilians.
Reuters was not immediately able to verify the battlefield report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
