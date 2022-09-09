Left Menu

Two govt officals caught red-handed while taking bribe in Assam

ANI | Kokorajhar (Assam) | Updated: 09-09-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 14:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team of the Assam police caught two government employees red-handed while accepting bribe in the Kokrajhar district, on Friday. The arrested government employees were identified as Dorest Officer B Kamini Narzary, and Forest Guard Prabin Brahma.

GP Singh, the Special Director General of Police (DGP) told ANI, "They have been trapped and arrested red-handed today by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption team while accepting demanded money for regularising a forest case at Gossaigaon in Kokrajhar district." Earlier on September 7, Hari Das Singha and Lat Mondal of Patharighat Circle Officer in Darrang district were also caught red-handed while accepting demanded money for land mutation of the complainant. (ANI)

