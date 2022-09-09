Allahabad HC takes suo moto cognizance of Levana hotel fire incident, summons VC of Lucknow Development Authority

The Allahabad High Court on Friday took a suo moto of the Levana hotel fire incident, and summoned Indramani Tripathi, the VC of Lucknow Development Authority. The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court took the suo moto cognizance in the firing incident. The double bench consisted of Justice Rakesh Srivastava and Justice Brajraj.

The Court has summoned Indramani Tripathi, the vice chancellor of Lucknow Development Authority and also summoned him to submit the statement of all the buildings not having fire permits. The Chief Fire Officer has been summoned as well, by the court to submit the statements of all the buildings which don't have proper fire extinguishing equipment and emergency exits.

The court has also ordered to register the case as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). The order by the court also mentioned the fire incident at the Gravity classes, that took place on September 6. The next hearing of the case is scheduled on September 22.

Four people died and 10 were injured after a massive fire broke out at Hotel Levana in Lucknow's Hazratganj area on Monday. Police suspected that the fire broke out because of a short circuit "A total of four people were brought dead. 10 injured were brought, out of which nine are admitted and one has been discharged. All are stable," Anand Ojha, Director, Civil Hospital, Lucknow had told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited the civil hospital and interacted with the survivors. He also reached the civil hospital and interacted with the survivors. He directed the administration and officials to provide free treatment and relief measures to the survivors. He also ordered a joint inquiry by Commissioner Lucknow division and Police Commissioner Lucknow into the cause of the fire incident at the hotel.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Lucknow Police detained the owner and the general manager of Hotel Levana "We have detained hotel owners Rohit, Rahul Agarwal and their general manager. FIR has been registered. An inquiry committee consisting of Police Commissioner Lucknow and Divisional Commissioner will probe the matter," Piyush Mordia, Joint Commissioner of Lucknow Police told ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday, the city administration also announced that the Levana hotel has been ordered to be sealed and demolished. "Lucknow's Levana Hotel is to be demolished. Lucknow Divisional Commissioner has given instructions to seal and demolish. No copy of the approved map of the hotel was given to Lucknow Development Authority (LDA)," said Roshan Jacob, Lucknow Commissioner. (ANI)

