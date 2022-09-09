Kremlin declines to comment on reports of Ukrainian successes near Kharkiv
09-09-2022
The Kremlin on Friday declined to comment on reports of a successful Ukrainian offensive in the Kharkiv region, referring questions to the Russian Defence Ministry.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Ukrainian troops had "liberated dozens of settlements" and reclaimed more than 1,000 sq km (400 sq miles) of territory in the east and south in the past week.
