Ukraine success in Kherson, Kharkiv encouraging -Pentagon chief
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 09-09-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 15:29 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that Ukrainian forces were having some success in their operations in Kharkiv and Kherson.
"We see success in Kherson now, we see some success in Kharkiv and so that is very, very encouraging," Austin told a news conference with his Czech counterpart in Prague.
