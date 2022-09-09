Left Menu

Ukraine success in Kherson, Kharkiv encouraging -Pentagon chief

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 09-09-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 15:29 IST
Ukraine success in Kherson, Kharkiv encouraging -Pentagon chief
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that Ukrainian forces were having some success in their operations in Kharkiv and Kherson.

"We see success in Kherson now, we see some success in Kharkiv and so that is very, very encouraging," Austin told a news conference with his Czech counterpart in Prague.

