U.S. mediator says 'very good progress' in Lebanon-Israel maritime talks

The U.S. mediator in talks to resolve a maritime border dispute between Israel and Lebanon said on Friday that the negotiations have made "very good progress."

Amos Hochstein landed in Lebanon on Friday morning for a lightning round of talks with top officials. He spoke immediately after a meeting with President Michel Aoun, deputy speaker of parliament Elias Bou Saab and head of General Security Abbas Ibrahim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)