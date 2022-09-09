U.S. mediator says 'very good progress' in Lebanon-Israel maritime talks
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 09-09-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 15:59 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
The U.S. mediator in talks to resolve a maritime border dispute between Israel and Lebanon said on Friday that the negotiations have made "very good progress."
Amos Hochstein landed in Lebanon on Friday morning for a lightning round of talks with top officials. He spoke immediately after a meeting with President Michel Aoun, deputy speaker of parliament Elias Bou Saab and head of General Security Abbas Ibrahim.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Elias Bou Saab
- Amos Hochstein
- U.S.
- Michel Aoun
- Abbas Ibrahim
- Lebanon
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. judge blocks Idaho abortion ban in emergencies; Texas restrictions allowed
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets gain, investors anxious for U.S. rate hike clues
U.S. judge blocks Idaho abortion ban in emergencies; Texas restrictions allowed
U.S. service member lightly wounded in new Syria attack, military says
S.Korea seeks cooperation with EU over U.S. Inflation Reduction Act